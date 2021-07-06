The problem of shortage of clean and safe water that has gripped Kampala for long could become history after the National Water & Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) received from the contractor a water treatment plant that will supply 160 million litres of water daily to the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The plant located at Katosi in Mukono district will supplement existing projects to supply water to 7.4 million people in areas around Kampala.

Speaking during the function, the NWSC, board chairman, Dr Badru Kiggundu, applauded the management for the excellent supervisory role of the project adding that the project was like a dream that has now come true.

“With it, we are going to resolve all the water supply challenges in Kampala City. We are happy to note that some customers, previously in dry zone areas, are already getting water. We are now working to serve other customers,” he said.

Kiggundu said that the project works have inculcated new innovative engineering skills among NWSC engineers. He urged customers to report all supply challenges to NWSC.

NWSC managing director, Dr Silver Mugisha, appealed to the public to continue paying water bills despite being affected by the pandemic congratulating the government on this big milestone.

“This is an important day in our history as we receive the second water treatment plant for Kampala. With the additional water from Katosi, the combined water production from Ggaba and Katosi will help us address all dry zones in the city.” he said.

He noted that their next plan is to construct another project at Kaazi that will see the areas of Wakiso and Mpigi provided 65 million litres of water per day