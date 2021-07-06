First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga has found herself on the receiving end of ridicule following her comments on Covidex, a supportive treatment.

A week ago, the National Drug Authority (NDA) cleared the Covidex herbal medicine developed by Mbarara University scientist, Prof Patrick Ogwang, for use by the public as a supportive treatment in the management of viral infections, especially the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Since it’s approval, the demand for the local remedy has been skyrocketing with many hoping that it can help alleviate Covid-19 symptoms.

Just like many Ugandans, Rebecca Kadaga on Monday took to her official Twitter handle to voice her support for Ogwang for having developed the local remedy.

She tweeted; “Let us support the efforts of Professor Patrick Engeu Ogwang in developing an effective local remedy, “Covidex” , Buy Uganda Build Uganda!”

However, her comments caused a brief splash on social media especially on Twitter with many ridiculing her with accusations that she had tried to foister on the nation with a ‘fake cure’.

Replying to Kadaga’s tweet, Male Mabirizi asked; “Leero ggwe….what happened to your American professor who was to make a cure?”

Ogwal Lawrence commented; “But your Professor should have been the first person to come up with Covidex in the first wave of Covid”

Nabaasa Innocent shared a screenshot with a caption; “Coronavirus: Kadaga says Ugandan doctors ‘lack brains”

Prosper Ahabwe commented; “We are still waiting for the treatment for corona virus from the Professor in the United states. You said 2 weeks. I hope the young man from Busoga is finishing up!

The backlash follows the former Speaker’s comments made on 16th March 2020, where she told Parliament that a local pharmaceutical company was slated to start producing a cure for Covid-19 in a period of two weeks.

At that time, Uganda had not confirmed a single case of Covid-19. Kadaga claimed that the ‘spray and hand wash’ cure would provide hope incase the virus was detected in the country.

‪“I’ve told Parliament that a spray, which instantly kills the Corona virus, has been discovered & is to be co-produced in Uganda. It goes on the market next week. The American inventor, Prof. Safraz K. Niaz, was here at the weekend & donated the patent, free of charge to Uganda” read Kadaga’s tweet dated 16th March 2020.‬

Kadaga’s hopes for this miracle cure never materialised and Uganda is currently struggling to contain the second wave of the deadly virus.‬