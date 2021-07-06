Police in Jinja is holding a medical officer and two others for defying the presidential directives and participating in acts most likely to fuel the spread of Covid-19.

Jinja acting DPC Morice Niyonzima says during their night patrols to enforce curfew in Jinja City centre over the weekend, they found trio drinking alcohol and playing loud music on the roadside

The suspect, Dr Muwema Emmanuel Natos is attached to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and Nile International hospital.

According to Niyonzima, the trio will be charged with defying presidential directives and participating in acts mostly to cause the spread of an infectious disease.

Police has launched a man hunt for one Muwema’s colleagues who took off.

Meanwhile police has intensified night patrols in Jinja City to enforce the presidential directives on closure of bars and respecting curfew time.