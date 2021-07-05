Police has cautioned members of the public against paying ransom in order to get their number plates back, as this helps fuel the crime.

The remarks were made after Police in Kiruhura district carried out an intelligence led operation and apprehended two suspects, Byamukama Frank and Twinomujuni Nicolas. Police recovered 11 number plates from them.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwiizi region police spokesperson, said that a situation report on the theft of motor vehicle number plates also showed that four more suspects were arrested in connection with theft of motor vehicle registration number plates.

The suspects are: Besiga Norman, Mucunguzi Didas, Mugume Didas and Amutuhaire Kenneth.

He explained that these suspects were all arrested during the course of last week and they were operating in areas of Mbarara, Rwampara and Isingiro districts.

Police in an intelligence led operation was able to track them down and recovered 21 number plates.

Kasasira said that they are being held at CPS Mbarara awaiting prosecution.