Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has donated shs50 million to the Anglican Church to help in paying off the shs60 billion loan used to construct Church House.

On Monday, Nabbanja delivered the money during a scientific service at Archbishop Dr.Stephen Kaziimba’s home in Namirembe on Sunday.

“During State House prayers recently, I pledged my first salary to go towards Church House. I am here to deliver on my promise of contribution to Church House project. Here is shs50 million,” Nabbanja said.

She said that the contribution is an appreciation to God for lifting her from a less-known person to becoming the Prime Minister.

“I have decided that I must thank God for giving me an opportunity to serve Ugandans with such honor. God has done miracles for me. Like you were surprised, I too was surprised when I was appointed Prime Minister but I will always thank God for this and ask Him for more wisdom.”

Nabbanja also applauded President Museveni for believing in her and appointed her in such a powerful position in government.

Church house

The Anglican Church last month launched a campaign to raise Shs60 billion to pay off loans from Equity Bank and other sources for the construction of Church house.

According to Dr. Stephen Kaziimba, the campaign targets at least one million Ugandans with each sending at least shs60,000 to help the Anglican Church pay off the shs60 billion debt.

A dedicated Church House Love Gift account was opened at Equity Bank whereas deposits can be made on the account or through MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Money, or Equity Bank’s banking apps according to church officials.

Equity Bank extended a Shs41 billion loan to the Church of Uganda towards the construction of the 16 storied Church House building.

In 2017, the bank threatened to take over the structure which was valued at Shs 58.8 billion upon completion.

In 2018, the bank again threatened to auction the building after the Church failed to service its loan and accumulated arrears.