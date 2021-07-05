The founder of the National Unity Platform(NUP) party, Moses Nkonge Kibalama has hailed the UPDF for giving him extraordinary care that saw him recover from an illness he was suffering from.

Kibalama was earlier last month admitted to Bombo Military Hospital in coma after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, speaking on Sunday during a review of his status by the UPDF medical personnel at his home in Buwambo, Wakiso district, the businessman cum politician said he didn’t know how he got to Bombo since he was in coma but applauded the army for coming to his help.

“I was taken to Bombo Military Hospital in a coma about three weeks ago but the soldiers made sure I returned to normalcy in just two to three days. I was in admission for two weeks where I experienced the true professionalism of the UPDF,” Kibalama said.

“I resurrected in a day or two but woke up with doctors and machines surrounding me. ICU treatment is not ordinary treatment.”

The controversial politician however noted that save for the general body weakness; he is progressing well and said he expects to be back to his feet in a few weeks.

Controversy

Kibalama courted controversy last year when he handed over his National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) to opposition strongman, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

NURP later metamorphosed into the National Unity Platform but Kibalama later claimed he didn’t authorize the change of hands of the party to Kyagulanyi.

In a suit early this year, Kibalama dragged government to court saying that the state had coached him to lie and make false accusations against Bobi Wine.

Last month, Kyagulanyi said he had together with other party officials including Lewis Rubongoya and Joel Ssenyonyi had been denied access to Kibalama who was then admitted at Bombo Military Hospital.

Speaking about the incident on Sunday, the UPDF Land Forces spokesperson, Col Henry Obbo accused Kyagulanyi and his NUP party of trying to play politics.

“As you know in Uganda everything they try to gain political capital out of it. That was just politics,”Obbo said.