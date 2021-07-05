The National Resistance Movement (NRM), secretary general, Richard Todwong has said that the party is in advanced stages of converting the party register a digital platform to allow easy access to the register across the country by verified persons.

Speaking over the weekend, Todwong explained that one of the biggest achievements the party has made was coming up with the concept of a digital register.

Todwong said that the register is very vital especially when conducting and handling internal elections.

According to the former party secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, the party has 13.5 million people registered as official party members with a good number of them being 16 years and above.

Todwong stated that the party would keep collecting information about its members countrywide.

He stated that the digital register will have advanced security features and would be connected to different District offices which would allow the register to be updated at District level.