Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said that she will visit opposition strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye to pick his thoughts on how government can handle the country’s Covid-19 situation.

Besigye, who is also a physician by profession has since last year provided alternatives to government policies against Covid-19 through media interviews and social media, which have earned him praise among many Ugandans.

When asked if government is considering Besigye’s advice, Nabbanja said she has not listened to him yet, but will pay him a visit and pick his thoughts.

“I will speak to Besigye. I can visit his Kasangati home. I have not been watching TV so much so I don’t know what he has been saying,” Nabbanja said.

Nabbanja said that ever since she took office last month, she has so far visited a number of important people and would not mind adding Besigye and others to that list.

“I have so far visited the former Speaker Rt. Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the former Premier Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and I’m now set to visit the former Premier Amama Mbabazi for advice. Wisdom is wealth.”

Besigye, a four-time competitor of President Museveni held a press conference at his Katonga road office last week, where he replied to a number of government policies in the fight against Covid-19.

In his address, Besigye blamed government for making the handling of the pandemic political.

Besigye warned that government should set up a legal and institutional framework, saying if the management of Covid-19 continues to depend on political management, the pandemic will continue to ravage the country.