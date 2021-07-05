By Andrew Nakhaboya

Police in Mbale are hunting for Silver Wabuyi, the LC chairperson of Namangono village Bwikhonje parish in Busano Sub County together with his five family members over alleged murder.

The other suspects are; Jude Khabala, Silver Werikhe, Geoffrey Muwanikha, Joyce Kakayi and Cuthbert Wabomba.

They are wanted for allegedly battering Bernard Mukari into coma over the land he inherited from his father leading to his death at Mbale Joint Clinic.

It is alleged that Wabuyi and his family members ganged up and attacked their brother Mukari who was returning from a night vigil on Friday morning and dumped him along the way.

Mukari was discovered by a passerby who called other relatives and they rushed him to hospital where he breathed his last.

David Kibosi, the officer in charge of Busano police station confirmed that the manhunt for the suspects is on.

He asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the police so that they face the law.

News of Mukari’s death enraged residents prompting them to demolish 10 houses and to destroy six plantations belonging to the suspects to avenge his killing.

The deceased’s brother, Charles Weyole, said the attack was planned and asked police to ensure the suspects are brought to book.