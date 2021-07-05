Anatoli Muleterwa, the head of Community Policing department, has urged young people especially students who are home due to the lockdown not lose hope but instead stay focused and avoid all sorts of things that can ruin their education career.

Muleterwa was yesterday meeting with selected students leaders at Katwe Primary school in a holiday outreach programme organised by a local NGO Integrated Youth Development Organisation (YIDO) which focuses on fighting crime in schools.

“Avoid bad peer groups, which could entice you into using drugs, alcoholism ,concentrate and study, use the time at home to read your books , this is a time for self reflection,”he noted.

To the young girls, he advised them to avoid engaging in sexual activities which could lead to early pregnancies and contraction of sexual transmitted diseases, be assertive and avoid temptations.

Muleterwa urged the youth to always report to police and seek guidance where they find challenges.