Police have started investigations into circumstances under which a gang broke into a house and robbed its Chinese occupants of shs217 million.

The robbers first tied the Chinese with ropes before fleeing with the money.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened at Kisingiri zone , Bunamwaya in Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district.

“Thugs who were 10 in number and armed with pangas attacked the home of a Chinese businessman. They pounced on workers, tied them up and later broke into the main house where they robbed shs200million in Ugandan currency and $5000(shs17.7m),” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that investigations into the robbery have kicked off, noting that security agencies are currently tracking the suspects.

The incident comes barely four months after another robbery in April in which a gang disguised as National Water and Sewerage Corporation attacked a Chinese residence in Kyambogo,Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The gang tied their victims with ropes before robbing them of more than shs100 million.

However, a few days later, security successfully tracked and arrested the gang members as they planned another mission, this time in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The group, according to Police had hired a vehicle and was to use it to cross into Congo and by the time of their arrest, they were found with breaking implements.

President Museveni last year directed that all Chinese businessmen and investors in the country be given provided with security guards, either police or Local Defence Unit personnel following increased attacks on them.