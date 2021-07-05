Ugandans have been warned to consult medical workers before Covidex, a local herbal supportive treatment for viral infections including COVID-19.

The local herb that was manufactured by Prof. Patrick Ogwang, was last month approved by the National Drug Authority (NDA) for use as a treatment regimen for COVID-19.

Addressing a virtual joint press conference on Covidex and its distribution on Monday, Prof. Ogwang advised Ugandans to get medical advice before using the treatment.

Ogwang noted that they have received reports that Covidex is causing contractions, especially in pregnant mothers and those living with other ailments.

“For pregnant women, please consult with your medical worker. We have heard some issues of Covidex causing contractions,” Prof. Ogwang said.

“Those with underlying health conditions and breastfeeding mothers, please consult with your health workers as well.”

Prof. Ogwang said that they will be working with Rocket Health telemedicine and pharmacy to distribute Covidex around the country and warned against buying it from individuals.

“To the public, buy Covidex from a licensed pharmacy and hospitals. Don’t buy from individuals.”

“We (Jena Herbal Limited) want to focus on the research and manufacturing of Covidex and let other companies like Rocket Health handle the distribution. We are working hard to ensure every part of the country accesses Covidex,” Prof Ogwang noted.

The professor said that the demand for Covidex is overwhelming at the moment but said that they will continue to produce more every day to meet the demand.

“Jena Herbals Limited’s objective is to help people. All our products are affordable. When we developed Covidex, we knew the demand was high but our company principal is humanity first,” Prof. Ogwang noted.

“The first price was UGX 3,000 but because we had to get more workers, we increased the factory price to UGX 6,000,” he said.