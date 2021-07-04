Majority of people living in Kampala are willing and ready to be immunised against Covid-19, according to a new report on the attitude of the citizens in Kampala to understand their knowledge about and actions around the virus.

The survey was conducted on 610 residents of Kampala in June 2021 and it was led by Twaweza Sauti Za Wanainchi.

The report showed that out 7 of 10 Kampala dwellers (68%) are willing to be vaccinated against the virus, in comparison to people in the countryside and almost all of them (93%) are aware that vaccinations are ongoing in the country.

“Women, business owners and older Kampala residents are more willing to be vaccinated whereas those who earn their income from agriculture are less willing. Among those who are unwilling, the main issues are around trust: 19% of Kampala residents do not trust any Covid-19 vaccine, 12% say they are not yet proven to be effective and 10% say they are not safe,” the report noted.

However, according to the survey, residents are divided on whether the government is doing well overall at securing vaccines for citizens in which two out of 10 respondents (22%) say they are doing very well while three out of 10 respondents (27%) say they are doing very badly.

At least 44% of the dwellers think the government is doing ok at securing vaccinations, according to the report.

Violet Alinda, Twaweza Uganda Country Lead and Director of Voice and Participation, said that it is encouraging to see high levels of willingness to be vaccinated among Kampala residents.

“As we continue to be battered by Covid-19, vaccination appears to be the most effective solution. However, citizens have a right to be concerned misinformation alongside commercial exploitation of the crisis have come together to create a cocktail of false impressions and genuine safety concerns around the vaccinations,” said Alinda.

Dr. Alfred Driwale, Assistant Commissioner and Program Manager at Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunisations said that the government is working tirelessly to ensure vaccines are available.