The minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said there is no evidence to support allegations that fully vaccinated people have acquired severe infections and died due to Covid-19 in Uganda.

Social media reports claimed that some Covid-19 patients in the country had succumbed to the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Addressing journalists, Dr Aceng said that they had investigated the allegations and found that they are not true.

The health minister said that a team of experts had analysed data of hospitalised Covid-19 cases in Mulago and Entebbe Hospitals from 15th to 21st June, 2021 to understand the effects of Covid-19 vaccination on the outcomes of the patients with Covid-19.

“The team investigated data from 200 patients in the current wave and it showed that only 11 patients (5%) had received at least one dose and the majority 189 (95%) had not received any vaccination by the time of admission,” Dr Aceng said.

She said that preliminary investigations showed that no hospitalised persons were fully vaccinated at the time of illness.

“Therefore there is no evidence to support the allegations that fully vaccinated persons have acquired severe infection and died in Uganda,” she said.

The health minister however noted that the study is still continuing and the country will be updated.

She urged all eligible Ugandans that due for their second doses to access nearby verified health centres to get their jabs.