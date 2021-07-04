Want to make that delicious pilawo to wow your family on Sunday?

Lets get started.

Enough cooking oil

Basmati rice (but even these days super rice can make good pilawo)

Enough Onions (chopped lengthwise)

Grated tomatoes or tomatoe paste.

Crushed garlic

Crushed fresh ginger

Salt

Pilau masala (tropical heat or buy from Nakasero market)

Water( in a ratio of 1:2… i.e, for 1 cup of rice, use 2 cups of water)

Directions

In a medium saucepan, heat oil on medium heat, add the onions. Stir until they turn golden brown(they should not get burnt. You can keep adding small portions of water until the onions are brown and very soft)

Add the grated tomatoes or tomato paste… continue stirring.

Add the garlic and pilawo masala (you must have divided the masala into 2 equal parts. So add the 1st part)

Add the water and let it boil.

After bringing the water to boil, add the 2nd part of pilawo masala and then finally add the rice… keep stirring for the 1st 5 minutes and let the rice boil.

Reduce the heat and cover the pan with either banana leaves or foil paper.

When the water completely gets drained from the rice, you can drop in either;- green pepper, rosemary or coriander for that extra aroma…

Enjoy.