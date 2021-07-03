The deputy Kampala Lord Mayor ,Doreen Nyanjura has said Persons With Disability(PWDs) are by far the most vulnerable minority group of people in the country that have continued to be forgotten and left behind in all the Covid-19 intervention strategies.

She made the remarks shortly after paying a visit to some of them noting that they need to be supported like the rest of other Ugandans.

Nyanjura explained that given their underlying health conditions, we continue to witness their vulnerability in the number of deaths and illnesses rampantly occurring across the country.

“This has been worse because PWDs are not represented at the task force level so as to provide timely expert opinion on what needs to be done to address the challenges they face during this global pandemic,” she said.

According to Denis Peter Ouma, the director of Coalition for Rights of Persons with Disability, 47 PWDs have died within a month and these are the ones known by close association.

“You honestly can’t talk about vulnerability without directly discussing persons with disability. Where is the Minister for PWDs in all this? Why is she quiet when her constituents are in desperate need of her voice?” Nyanjura queried.

She applauded all those who have taken an initiative to provide relief to the PWDs in these desperate times of need.