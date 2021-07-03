Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said that scientists expect the country’s COVID-19 second wave to peak in August 2021 before the country can start to register a gentle drop.

Uganda is currently in the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic which has affected the young and old alike.

The country has observed 14 days of the 42 days lockdown instituted by President Museveni to curb down the spread.

Addressing journalists on Friday evening at the UBC auditorium, Dr Aceng said that the scientific benefits of the current lockdown will only be realised after 3-4 weeks.

“According to our scientists, the country will most likely reach the peak of the number of daily cases between July 2021 and August 2021 before we start registering a gentle drop,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Aceng said that lockdowns have proved to slowdown transmission rates and that the health ministry will use the remaining 28 days to among other things, enhance measures to interrupt transmission of the virus, enhance risk communication, streamline and strengthen home-based care for COVID-19 patients, continue vaccination, smoothen access to medical emergency services.

Dr Aceng said that the current wave is being driven majorly by the Delta variant of the Coronavirus which has caused a spike in infection and fatalities.

“Analysis made for some of the samples collected from Kampala and Wakiso between 3rd to 15 June 2021 indicates that the predominant starin is the Delta variant,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Aceng said the currently has five variant, and the rest include Alpha (UK), Beta (South Africa), Eta(Nigeria), A23.1(Uganda) and the Delta.