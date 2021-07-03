The Ministry of Health has harmonised the COVID-19 death count in the country, pushing the figure to 1873.

Previously, the number of people that have succumbed to COVID-19 in Uganda stood at 1,127 with the fatality rate at 1.4 percent.

Addressing journalists about the change on Friday evening, Health Minister Dr Jane Rune Aceng said that this was done after scientific investigations.

Dr Aceng said that the health ministry had earlier observed deaths from unconfirmed cases that were subjected to investigation to ascertain if they are due to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health, working with the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Committee has (now) finalised a clinical diagnostic criterion for the suspected cases,” Dr Aceng said.

“Based on the above, the harmonised death count currently stands at 1,873 deaths, bringing the fatality rate to 2.3%. Of these, 1,127 were PCR confirmed while another 726 are deaths confirmed clinically as probably due to COVID-19.”

Dr Aceng said that going forward, all deaths will be reported in real-time as either PCR confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths.

Uganda currently counts 82,082 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus with 54,158 recoveries in total.

This is not the first time the health ministry revises Covid-19 figures. Last year, the Covid-19 confirmed cases at the time were slashed following reports that the Makerere University testing lab had confirmed some tests aa positive yet the were not.