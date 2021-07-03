Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has handed over office to the newly appointed commander of the Special Forces Command, Brig Peter Candia.

The function was held at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi hailed the outgoing commander for the role he has played in transforming the Special Forces Command to an elite unit.

“This growth has come because of a good leadership and focus with a clear purpose of making the SFC what it is. The level of discipline, professionalism, dedication and working hard are unmatched in SFC and we thank you for that,” Gen Mbadi said.

The elite unit of the UPDF primarily mandated to protect the president of Uganda and members of the first family has through the years metamorphosed from the Presidential Protection Unit(PPU), Presidential Protection Guard(PPG) and Special Forces Group(SFG) until the Special Forces Command(SFC) level at which it is now.

The Chief of Defence Forces urged the new leadership of the SFC to ensure the growth trajectory continues, adding that the top leadership of the army will always be available to support them.

“You have been an understudy to the outgoing commander and I have no doubt you will continue on the right path to ensure SFC achieves its goals. You have been handed the baton, don’t throw away the relay. UPDF headquarters will continue supporting you.”

The outgoing SFC commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is now the new commander Land Forces listed some of the achievements in the seven months he has been in office.

“During my brief tenure, my priorities were determined by emergencies at the moment including the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 elections. My efforts were drawn towards these tasks and the results have been excellent,” Kainerugaba said.

“We were able to control the spread of Covid. We have also been able to vaccinate soldiers, State House staff and civilians during this time. We have been able to secure the president, other VVIPs and the vital cities of Kampala, Masaka, Entebbe and Mityana during and after the 2021 elections.”

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba asked his successor to continue with projects that he had initiated at SFC.

The incoming SFC commander, Brig Peter Candia who was represented by his deputy, Brig Felix Busizoori saluted President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces for the new deployment.

“We shall begin from where the outgoing commander has stopped in order to keep the candle burning. We shall ensure we train in special capabilities, acquisition of modern weapon systems to achieve superiority over our adversaries. We shall also ensure combat readiness through rigorous training,” Brig Candia said.

“The SFC shall always be ready to perform functions of detecting, deter, defend and protect Uganda as per the constitution to ensure the country remains stable and peaceful.”

The function was also attended by the new Joint Chief of Staff in the UPDF, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Chief of Staff UPDF Air Forces, Maj Gen Charles Okidi, the UPDF Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, the commander of the Police Presidential Guard(PPG), Col Charity Bainababo, directors and commanding officers in the Special Forces Command among others.