Men worry about the size of their machine guns the way women worry about the size of their tummies. Both things have nothing to do with being rated as good in bed.

Men with big machine guns know that they have them. In fact, some use it as a pick-up line. “I have 9 inches, and I will give you the experience of a lifetime.”

Men with small or medium size machine guns know exactly what they are swinging around. I can bet that some men get a ruler to check what size they carry around.

Know this. The size of your machine gun is not important. It, in fact, doesn’t matter. For people who have been at the receiving end, a 3-inch machine gun can do wonders, and that 9-inch might just leave a tear.

Men with big machines think they will just park in there and it will do all the hard work. They think that after entering the promised land, the lady will have to do all the work to satisfy both parties.

If you can’t move that snake and hit all the corners of the honey pot, then get out and leave the medium size to come and do the work.

Some of those huge machine guns just choke and eventually leave the person dry. But if you land on a man who has both size and skill, heaven is no longer just a dream.

A man that knows that that place is not just two walls will leave a woman shaking and preparing for the next session. People have no idea about the power of good sex.

Most of the happy women you meet are being done right. So on behalf of all the women, I beg you to forget about the size you swing around and get some skill to work with.

Stop looking away when the sex scenes come on TV. Watch and learn a few things. Sex scenes are not necessarily porn.

Learn the power of foreplay so that when you finally park your Hummer in there, it just slides it because the floor is already wet enough.

When you have a medium size to work with, make sure all the other things are on point. The way you use your tongue should be excellent.

Get her begging for the next move. Keep her guessing if you must. So, by the time you slide that Alteza in there, she moans for a Hummer.

Lockdown still has 29 days to go. Get to work. Learn, unlearn and relearn. These things are not just boardroom related. They are to be adopted in all aspects of life.

And life begins between the sheets. Literally.

Don’t be moved if her ex had 9 inches. Show her the art of the game. Make her scream and beg for more with whatever machine gun you are working with.

Till next time, sharpen that pencil and get writing in tongues.