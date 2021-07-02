Rankings by world statistics website worldometer have indicated that despite the havoc caused by the second wave, Uganda is still performing better in managing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Uganda is currently undergoing the second wave after the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid but according to the world statistics website, with 53551 recoveries since last year, the East African country is performing better in handling the pandemic.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that Uganda has tested 1,333,486 people since last year whereas 861,645 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

Such efforts according to the website point to good performance in fighting the pandemic.

“The good strides in the management and control of the Covid19 pandemic can be attributed to the vigilance of the general public, government policies which are being implemented to curb the spread and the unwavering efforts by the Ministry of Health which have not only advised policy formulation but supported in capacity building for health facilities to handle the virus,” a Ministry of Health official was quoted saying.

After the onset of the first lockdown in March 2020, the Health Ministry embarked on the development and refurbishment of regional referral hospitals which are currently handling the bigger load of Covid19 cases across the country.

By December 2020, a total of 143 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds complete with ventilators and patient monitors had been secured and distributed to various health facilities across the country to support the efforts of fighting Covid19.

Mulago National Referral Hospital and Regional Referral Hospitals of Lira, Jinja, St. Mary’s Lacor, Mbale, Entebbe, Kawempe, Mbarara, Soroti, Naguru, Kabale, Hoima, Arua, Bombo, Fort Portal, Moroto, Mubende and Gulu were the beneficiaries of the project.

However, according to the Ministry of Health, despite the availability of ICU beds and improved hospitals, the measures can never be efficient if preventive measures are not taken to curb the spread of the virus among the population.

Measures like wearing of facemasks, sanitizing, washing hands and social distance come in handy.

Government earlier this year imported a total of 964,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in the first batch, all of which were administered to willing members of the public with major emphasis on the elderly and frontline workers.

An additional 175,200 doses were further imported in the second batch that arrived in the country this month and the vaccines have since been distributed to various districts to continue with the vaccination drive.

The Ministry of Health also acquired 98 type B and type C road ambulances and three boat ambulances to augment the Covid fight and these were distributed under the regionally coordinated ambulance system to all regions of the country whereas several preventive messages have been aired on several local radio and television stations to educate the public about the virus.