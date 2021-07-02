The Budaka district Covid 19 task force is in panic following reports that relatives of victims who succumb to covid 19 are exhuming bodies at night in order to accord them befitting burials.

This unfortunate report was confirmed yesterday by the RDC Budaka Tom Chesol during the district task force meeting.

The meeting had convened to among others review the progress of the district in combating the pandemic and receive reports from different IPs on their intended support towards the noble cause.

According to Mr. Chesol through their security intelligence, they got a tip from concerned residents that relatives of the deceased are stealthily exhuming bodies deep in the night.

He named Budaka town council and Kachomo sub-county as some of the areas the act is being planned.

Sources told security that the relatives claim they are tormented by the spirits of the dead claiming that they are not buried well and that they feel the heat with the polythene bags they are buried with.

Some relatives believe that their departed loved ones didn’t die of covid 19 but witchcraft.

The RDC condemned the act with a call on LCs to step up their intelligence warning that the perpetrators of this vice will be punished severely.

ASP. Pauline Ahaisibwe the acting DPC said police deployed after getting the tip from concerned residents adding that they are hunting for the suspects who behind the move.

She declined to reveal the identities of the suspects saying this will jeopardize their investigation.

The Budaka township LC 1 Chairperson Abdul Rashid, confirmed the development saying one of his Step-Sons had mobilized other relatives to exhume the body of his brother which was buried last Friday on grounds that the late did not die of covid but witchcraft.

Jeniffer Nalongo, Secretary women’s affairs Budaka town council condemned the vice saying it undermines the effort government is putting to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

This comes at the time when the district is still struggling to contain the likely spread of the disease which has killed 6 people.

Nasur Masaba, the district covid 19 surveillance officers noted that as of 29th June 2021, the district has registered 168 cumulative positive cases,5 under ICU,157 under home-based care management,56 recoveries while 6 lost the battle.