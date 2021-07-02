MTN Uganda has revived the MTN CallerTunez Awards that will see artistes earn from their music and other content, every month for the duration of the promotion due to end in December 2021.

Lucky customers who actively download the MTN CallerTunez will also walk away with cash prizes (MTN MoMo), and smartphones.

These monthly awards come in at a time when concerts and other outdoor entertainment have been suspended as a preventive measure against the spread of covid 19, significantly affecting income of artistes and other owners of audio content.

With the new monthly MTN CallerTunez Awards, lucky artistes with the highest number of downloads will win Shs 2,000,000 per artiste while those who own content e.g., content providers with the most improved downloads in a month, will win Shs 1,000,000.

Every month, 20 lucky customers that download or actively use MTN CallerTunez will randomly be chosen to win Shs 50,000 each (through MTN Mobile Money) and smart phones.

“The MTN CallerTunez Awards are meant to recognise and reward both the artistes that create the content used as caller tunes as well as the customers who download and use the tunes,” explained Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are happy to provide our artistes with an alternative source of income especially during this time when the pandemic has disrupted their work.”

MTN offers the CallerTunez service through a monthly subscription in partnership with Huawei.

Under this service, MTN customers can download their favorite songs or audio skits as a ring back tune for their callers to listen to, when they place a call to the customers phone.

For customer to get a callertune, they simply dial*170#and follow the prompts or SMS the word ‘TUNE’, followed by a space then the CallerTune code e.g., ‘TUNE 5151415’ to 170.

Each callertune is charged Shs 700 and is valid for a period 30 days.

