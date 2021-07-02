Dr. Abdul Karim Bangura lectures at Howard University, Washington D.C and he holds 5 PhDs.

A Muslim who attended a Roman Catholic school and served mass as an Altar Boy in Sierra Leone and studied Judaism under the tutelage of revered Rabbis in Italy, Bangura is well schooled in the Abrahamic connections.

Well sought after for television and radio shows, speeches, lectures, essay and book manuscript reviews, workshops on research methodology and teaching/learning strategies, inter-religious dialogues, training in cross-cultural communication and language usage strategies, and conflict resolution,

Bangura holds a BA in International Studies, an MA in International Affairs, a Graduate Diploma in the Social Sciences, an MS in Linguistics, a PhD in Political Science, a PhD in Development Economics, a PhD in Linguistics, a PhD in Computer Science, and a PhD in Mathematics.

Bangura is currently professor of Research Methodology and Public Policy in the Department of Political Science and coordinator of the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) initiative at Howard University and a researcher-in-residence of Abrahamic Connections and Islamic Peace Studies at the Center for Global Peace in the School of International Service at American University.

Before that, he was a professor of International Relations and Islamic Peace Studies, a researcher-in-residence at the Center for Global Peace, the coordinator of the BA in International Studies-International Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) focus, the coordinator of the Islamic Lecture Series, the coordinator of the NCUR, and the faculty advisor of The Africa Project at the Center for Global Peace, the American University Undergraduate Research Association (AUURA), the International Peace and Conflict Resolution Association (IPCRA), the Student Organization for African Studies (SOFAS) and the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at American University, and the director of The African Institution in Washington, DC.

From 1993 to 2000, Bangura taught Political Science and International Studies, served as Special Assistant to the President and Provost, founded and directed The Center for Success at Bowie State University of the University of Maryland System.

He also has taught at Georgetown University and Sojourner-Douglass College. Bangura is the author, editor and contributor of 70 books and more than 600 scholarly articles.

Bangura is a former President and then Ambassador to the United Nations of the Association of Third World Studies (ATWS) and a member of many other scholarly organizations and editorial boards. He has received numerous teaching and other scholarly and community service awards. He also is fluent in about a dozen African and six European languages, and currently studying Arabic, Hebrew, and Hieroglyphics to strengthen his proficiency in them.

Academic qualifications

Ph.D., Linguistics, Georgetown University

Ph.D., Political Science, Howard University

Ph.D., Development Economics, University of Maryland Baltimore Graduate School

Ph.D., Computer Science, Columbus University

PhD. Mathematics, Columbus University

M.S., Linguistics, Georgetown University

Grd Dpl., Social Sciences, Stockholms Universitet

M.A, International Studies, American University

BA, International Studies, American University

Adopted from thepatrioticvanguard.com