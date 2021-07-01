The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has given taxpayers until midnight to file to their tax returns.

The deadline for filling was yesterday June 30 2021 but due to a system downtime experienced yesterday,the taxi body decided to give some allowances for taxpayers.

“We hereby inform the general public that following a system downtime experienced yesterday afternoon, all our online services have since been restored and taxpayers can access them without any interruptions,”said Ian Rumanyika, URA assistant Commissioner, Public and Corporate Affairs,

He added that they have accorded taxpayers who have been affected an extension of one day to file their tax returns and pay any taxes due by midnight tomorrow (Thursday 1st July, 2021) without facing any penalties related to late payment.

He urged all taxpayers who have not yet paid their due taxes to do so using all URA designated bank branches across the country.

Online banking/EFT/RTGS,agency banking,Visa/MasterCard for Stanbic Bank, ABSA, UBA,PayWay services across the country and Mobile money (MTN and Airtel) can also be used by taxpayers.

“All our online and on-call service support platforms are readily available to offer service support to all our esteemed taxpayers,”he noted.