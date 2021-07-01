Uganda Airlines has announced there is a total of 180 vacancies that they want to be filled in the administration of the national carrier.

In an advertisement released this week, the national carrier said they are seeking knowledgeable and well-qualified Ugandans to fill these positions but also emphasizing integrity.

“Uganda National Airlines Company Limited seeks to recruit competent persons with high levels of integrity, dedication, and commitment for a number of positions,” the advertisement reads in part.

According to the advert the national carrier seeks to recruit a country manager in charge of Uganda, human resource planning and talent acquisition officer, archives and records officer, catering manager, passenger check-in supervisors, ramp supervisors, cabin grooming supervisors, security assistants and travel document advisors.

Has it always been a dream of yours to work with Uganda Airlines? The opportunity is here, check out the available vacancies and apply as advised https://t.co/XwjlaQlKnm #FlyUgandaAirlines pic.twitter.com/EbznpBRYKs — Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) June 28, 2021

The airline also seeks to recruit procurement officers, baggage tracing supervisors, passenger check-in agents, travel document verifiers, load controllers, cabin groomers, equipment operators and office cleaners.

In the advert, the positions of catering manager and corporate affairs and public relations manager have been re-advertised.

Storm

The development comes on the backdrop of a storm that has behind the curtains been brewing at Uganda Airlines for months as power struggles became pronounced.

This was made pronounced in a January confidential report by Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Cornwell Muleya in which he indicated that intrigue, corruption and interference were the order of the day.

Muleya also cited the incompetence of the board as some of the members have no aviation background, interference in management areas, especially in the areas of procurement and recruitment of staff.

The report indicated that managers working with backing from some of the board members to inflate invoices have on several occasions to slow down some of the airline projects as they push their own selfish agendas with protection from the “godfathers” on the board.

The report indicated that some board members view the CEO as being too rigid and not flexible on the issue of corruption as people find it hard to work with him.

“They advised that I must try to understand how business is done in Uganda because these practices are normal in this country, otherwise I will find myself alone. They have gone so far as to suggest that our ethical approach management may be one of the reasons why we are experiencing delays in the release of company project funds from the ministries within government.”

According to the Uganda Airlines CEO, it was told him directly in the face that many projects have failed to take off because he has refused to give kickbacks to some government officials to give a green light to the projects among many other problems at the national carrier.

Muleya has since been suspended.

President Museveni last month said he had rid the national carrier of a den of corrupt officials.

“The airline had been infiltrated by some alleged corruption which I have smashed by disciplining the board and some elements in the management,”Museveni said as he flew on the airline for the first time since its revival.

Consequently, Jennifer Bamuturaki who previously worked as the Commercial Director of Uganda Airlines but her services had been terminated is back as the acting Chief Executive Officer.

The reason for the current advertisement of the 180 jobs is not known.