Pharmacists have urged government to issue immediate regulations on the supply and a fixed price on COVIDEX, a local viral treatment regimen.

Excited about its approval, Ugandans are now at the mercy of businessmen who have invested heavily in purchasing the herbal remedy, intending to make a kill from its sale.

Dr. Bbosa Mohammad Kinobe, owner of Kiz Pharmacy and a COVID-19 survivor told NBS TV in an interview that the cost of the drug after its approval is making it impossible for Ugandans to afford it.

“The price is not stable, some will tell you they sell it at 30,000 and others a but higher, this is making it difficult for many people,” Dr. Kinobe said.

Earlier a bottle of COVIDEX cost about Shs 10,000 but NDA’s seal of approval, the price has vacillated between shs 30,000 to as high as shs 80,000.

Dr. Kinobe now wants government to intervene and regulate the price and supply.

He adds that some of the reasons the price is varying is due to supply challenges faced by the manufacturer, and ask government to give them a hand.

Personal experience

Dr. Kinobe said his family was introduced to COVIDEX during his stay at the hospital, and he was managed with it until his recovery.

Kinobe said that COVIDEX is safe, even for children above one year.

He explained, “It depends on how someone is using, one bottle can be enough for someone doing preventative treatment, for someone with COVID-19, they will need about 2 bottles.”

COVIDEX was manufactured by scientists from Mbarara University led by Prof. Patrick Ogwang. The National Drug Authority (NDA) approved it’s use as a supportive treatment for viral infections, including COVID-19.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo