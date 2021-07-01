The Inspector General of Police has made changes that have seen Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Moses Kafeero transferred and replaced by Stephen Tanui.

According to the transfers dated July,1, 2021, Kafeero has been appointed as the commandant for the Senior Staff College Bwebajja in Wakiso district.

The changes have also seen Senior Commissioner of Police Anne Tusiime appointed the new deputy director for the Police Human Resource Development directorate whereas Commissioner of Police Felix Baryawisaki who has been the Director for Information and Communication Technology has been taken to Construction, estates and land management.

IGP Ochola has also appointed Commissioner of Police Yusuf Ssewanyana as the acting Police Director for Information and Communication Technology and deputized by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ezra Mujabwani whereas Enoch Abeine who has been the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander has been sent to West Nile in the same position.

The transfers have also seen Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Nkore moved from North Kyoga to Masaka as Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Kituuma Rusoke confirmed as East Kyoga RPC, Senior Superintendent of Police Ceaser Tusungwire moved from Bukedi South to North Kyoga as RPC, SSP Andrew Kaggwa named as Flying Squad commander, SSP Ibrahim Saiga named the new deputy commandant for the Anti-Stock Theft Unit and SP Benard Akankwasa from Katonga to Busoga North as RPC.

The changes according to the Inspector General of Police , take immediate effect.