New Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt Hon Richard Todwong has pledged to fight indiscipline in the party.

Outgoing Secretary General of the ruling NRM, Rt Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba, on Tuesday, handed over office to Todwong in a ceremony at the party headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Nakasero, Kampala.

Todwong has been second in command as the deputy secretary general which position has now been taken by the Rt Hon Rose Namayanja the immediate former party National Treasurer.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Todwong promised to take action against indisciplined and lazy senior members who according to his predecessor Lumumba, have affected growth of the ruling party.

He also shared optimism that during his term, the party will work together with government to ensure implementation of the party manifesto and service delivery in the next five years.

“As a team leader, I will endeavour to discourage intrigue, indiscipline and laziness instead I will work towards improving unity cohesion and motivation among staff and members of the party” Todwong pledged.

Todwong also thanked President Museveni for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve as the Secretary General of the party.

“I want to pledge loyalty, dedication, commitment and regular consultation in the due course of executing my duties at hand as a party Secretary General,”

In her handover speech, outgoing party Secretary, Lumumba thanked party Chair and President Yoweri Museveni together with the Central Executive Committee for giving her an opportunity to serve Ugandans.

“I am highly indebted to President Museveni for appointing me as the first female Secretary General at a time when the party was going through turbulence.” Lumumba said.

During her tenure, the party has registered victory in two general elections from the Presidential to local councils including the recent January elections and that of 2016.

Lumumba shall also be remembered for initiating and making an NRM digitalized register that has a membership of over 13 million Ugandans among many other achievements.