Government has released a list of categories of people who are set to benefit from the Covid relief funds to be distributed to each individual.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja recently revealed that government will this time use mobile money to deliver cash to vulnerable people who are affected by the second Covid-19 lockdown, instead of distributing food

Addressing journalists at the media centre in Kamala, the new Minister for Gender, Betty Amongi said government has already identified groups of people to benefit from the relief fund.

“Cabinet identified the following categories of vulnerable persons who depend on daily earning and whose lives will be severely affected as a result of the current 42-day lockdown,”Amongi said.

She named bus and taxi drivers plus conductors; baggage carriers, touts, wheelbarrow pushers, traffic guides and loaders in tax and bus parks, stages and other areas like Kikuubo.

The minister said that government will also send covid relief cash to barmen, DJs, barmaids, waiters, waitresses and bouncers, gym and restaurant workers, food vendors in tax, bus parks and arcades, musicians, comedians, producers, promoters, salon and massage parlour employees, teachers and support staff in in both government and private schools, car washers, slum dwellers, street vendors, shoe shiners, orphans and vulnerable children.

“The cash transfer shall aim to reach 501,107 households which is 38% of the households in Kampala Metropolitan Area, all cities and municipalities,” Amongi said.

She noted that each beneficiary will receive shs100,000 to cater for the purchase of 20kg of posho at shs40,000, 10kg of beans for shs25000, a bar of soap at shs3000, a three-liter -jerrican of cooking oil for shs 12000 and the remaining shs20,000 to be used for other items at home.

“Those whose National Identification Numbers(NINs) don’t correspond with the mobile money account details shall access funds through Post Bank vans.”

According to the minister,the Ministry of Gender together with UBOS will guide cities and municipalities on the number of persons to be selected using data from the two clerks and UBOS whereas the KCCA Executive Director, town clerks, city clerks and municipal trucks will be responsible for the integrity of the data provided.

It remains to be seen whether all the intended beneficiaries will be covered during the exercise since many are not registered whereas others dont have national IDs.