The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi has decried huge budgetary gaps towards the professionalisation the UPDF, a process that requires capacity and capability enhancement, welfare of the soldiers and infrastructure development among others.

Mbadi made the remarks as Adolf Mwesige, the outgoing minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs officially handed over office to the incoming minister, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja.

Mbadi promised to offer support to the ministers as they continue planning and formulating policies aimed at strengthening the ministry.

Mwesige said Uganda is now free from insurgency and is an exporter of peace calling upon the incoming minister to support the army shop since it eases infrastructural operations for most defence personnel.

He thanked President Museveni for allowing him to diligently serve his country and for supporting the Defence ministry in its professionalisation drive.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Permanent Secretary, Rosette Byengoma said the ministry is unique as it combines both the military personnel and civilians so as to create harmony in executing the its mandate.

She thanked the outgoing political leaders for having taken the institution a notch higher in reducing the pension backlog and constructing various infrastructure projects like the UPDF National Referral Hospital.

The incoming minister, Vincent Ssempijja thanked President Museveni for entrusting him to lead the Defence ministry. He noted it as a very big test but God will help him deliver.