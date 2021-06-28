Suzan Kwizera has been re-elected as the president of the Ugandan Community Organization in California — (UCOC), the umbrella body for the Ugandan community in California.

During the election held over the weekend, at Jalliz Cusine of East Africa, 14747 Kitridge Street, Van Nuys CA 91405, Kwizera was announced unopposed after her contenders including Catherine Namara and Florence Clay Ssemanda dropped out of the race at the last minute.

The polls also saw Joseph Ssekajjugo Bukombe defeat Steven Osita and Joseph Mbaaga to become the vice president while Elijah Rukidi-Mpuuga defeated Eric Kalungi to become the Secretary-General.

The UCOC electoral commission chairman, Hudson Joloba also announced Cosmos Ojara, a pilot and an IT security expert as the treasurer having gone through unopposed.

In her victory speech, Kwizera applauded the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi for supporting their organization as part of his efforts to organize and build strong communities of the diasporas.

“I am glad to say that in this exercise everyone is a winner since I and my administration will make sure that we work with everyone. We believe they everyone has great ideas that will push our community forward and at the end of the day we all one family,” Kwizera said.

Amb. Walusimbi asked the new leadership to advocate for unity among Ugandans living abroad but also to encourage them to invest back home in Uganda.

“I bring you greetings from President Museveni who appreciates you for being organized and promises to offer any support to the community,” Walusimbi said.

He assured the community members of a conducive environment created by government in form of tax waivers and incentives that favor investment back home but also asked professionals like medical works to consider offering assistance to their mother country, particularly during the Covid pandemic fight.

The event was also graced by the UNNA Vice President, Lydia Natoolo, Bishop Robert Kayongo of Revival Power Ministries, Elder David Kabukuru, the former President of UCOC and Rev. Samuel Magala a senior pastor for Saint Mark Ugandan Church.