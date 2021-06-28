Police have said that thugs have broken into one of the private facilities whose CCTV cameras are believed to have captured the assailants who tried to assassinate the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba.

On July 1, 2021, unknown assailants moving on two motorcycles along Kisota road sprayed the vehicle of Gen Wamala with bullets, killing his daughter and driver instantly, whereas he sustained injuries.

However, according to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, because the road doesn’t have any Police CCTV cameras erected, they sought to make use of cameras from private individuals and organisations in the area.

“We appealed for public volunteers for private footage. One of the private footage from one of the schools we were following along Ssebaggala road was stolen. What happened with that camera was that the person responsible didn’t have keys at that time and asked us to return the following day. Coincidentally, there are thugs who broke into the school that night and items stolen included the CCTV cameras,”Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He however explained that the same night, Police officers on patrol from Kira road Police Station arrested the suspects who had broken into the school and some of items recovered were the CCTV cameras.

According to Enanga the Police cyber unit is trying to recover the footage from the camera.

The police spokesperson however dismissed as untrue, reports that the CCTV cameras in question were the ones belonging to police.

“It is not true that the spy cameras from the national CCTV grid were stolen as reported by some sections of the media,” Enanga said.

He asked journalists to always seek clarity while reporting on such issues to avoid misleading and causing panic among members of the public.