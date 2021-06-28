Celebrated radio personality and actor Roger Mugisha on Saturday walked down the aisle with a woman identified as Maureen Mbabazi in a secret wedding ceremony.

It is reported that the newly wedded couple exchanged vows at Watoto Church before proceeding to Sheraton Hotel Kampala for their scientific reception which was attended by a few invited guests.

Roger and Maureen, who is based in the US, are said to have been dating for over 13 years and share three children together.

Prior to the new marriage , the Programs Director at Sanyu FM had been through a number of failed relationships, with the most recent being with baby mama, Sheebah Nassali.

Roger Mugisha and Nassali who together share two children called it quits in 2018 over misunderstandings despite the latter having introduced him to her parents in 2015 in Mbarara, western Uganda.

Now, by the look of things, it seems the veteran radio personality has moved on from Nassali and is ready to settle with Maureen for eternity.

Since the photos of the newly wedded couple stormed social media, many Ugandans have shared their reactions to their wedding.

Roger Mugisha’s brother Matt Bish posted,“Mr. & Mrs. Roger Mugisha. Congratulations little brother. You just made me proud of you.”

Joseph Beyanga, Secretary of National Association of Broadcasters tweeted, “Big congratulations to one of Uganda’s most celebrated radio personalities Roger Mugisha on your wedding today to Ms. Mauren.Welcome to one of the best institutions on earth.”