Beer Company, Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has donated 1500 litres of fuel to the Kampala Capital City Authority Covid task force to bring the total, to 5500 litres of fuel donated to four districts around the country.

The fuel was on Monday afternoon received by Hussein Hudu, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner.

“This is our humble contribution to ease the transportation of these Covid task force team, distribution of vaccines, contact tracing and other related activities,” said Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director at Nile Breweries Limited.

He explained that as the private sector, there is a big role they can play in augmenting government efforts in fighting the pandemic that has ravaged the country.

According to Flora Aduk, the Communication Manager at Nile Breweries, the beer company will always strive to support communities at all times, including times like the Covid pandemic.

“This is our commitment to supporting our communities especially at times such as these is critical for all stakeholders as together we have a stake in our country,” Aduk said.

“We can only strive when our community and customers strive with good health. We urge Ugandans to be vigilant and follow all the directives gives so that we can have a safe environment.”

She noted that the company has taken to following SOPs and the presidential guidelines on Covid-19 and asked the public to reciprocate the same.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Kampala RCC, Hussein Hudu who is also the chairperson of the Kampala district Covid task force said the donation will go a long way in supporting the task force’s operations.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Nile Breweries for the patriotic gesture. This is a commendable act of Corporate Social Responsibility worth celebrating,” Hudu said.

“We want to promise that with this fuel the task force feels empowered.We shall ensure the various teams on the task force benefit from this fuel.”

He asked other members of the private sector to emulate the gesture in the fight against the pandemic.

Other districts

Nile Breweries has also donated fuel(1000 litres) to Jinja, Buikwe(1500 litres) and Mbarara(1500 litres) district task forces.

The fuel donation is worth shs19 million in total.

Early this year, beer companies led by Nile Breweries donated medical equipment worth shs60 million to Mulago Hospital intensive care unit whereas last year, the beer company donated 25000kg of maize meal worth shs52 million to communities and 2400 litres of fuel to the district Covid Task forces of Buikwe and Mbarara.