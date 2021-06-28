The Minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero has directed the Butebo RDC to beat residents who defy the Ministry of Health SOPs and presidential directives aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

‘’Bwana RDC, just beat them if they are not listening. I am speaking this as a co-chair of the national enforcement team. Don’t allow them to cause us distress. Yesterday when I was coming, I found Petete trading center full of people including children as if there’s no lockdown,”Musenero said.

The minister made the directive at Kabelekeke village Petete sub-county in Butebo district on Saturday 26th.June 2021 during the scientific burial of her 81year old mother Eunice Logose Shaine.

Logose succumbed to heart failure on June,21, 2021 in Kampala, the day she was to escort her daughter for swearing-in ceremony at Kololo.

The scientific function with full adherence to the SOPs and presidential guidelines was relayed live on two local radio stations for public consumption.

The minister’s directive of flogging residents followed the outcry from the RDC, Emmy Mitala over the continued abuse of the presidential directives by the local which he said has escalated the further spread of the disease in the area, yet the health system is ill-equipped to handle.

‘’Honorable minister, in our quest to contain further spread of the disease, there’s no category of stakeholders we have not yet met including witchdoctors in an attempt to source synergies to counter the disease but our people have refused to go away from trading centers. They are not following SOPs and now we are stuck’’ the RDC reported.

Mitala who said the 510 doses of vaccine the district received last week were not enough, noted that the disease is currently fast spreading in all the sub-counties across the district.

According to Mitala the district is a gate pass to several other districts like Bukedea, Kumi, Pallisa Kibuku and Budaka.

Musenero pays tribute to mother

The minister described her mother as a field marshal and a God-loving person who cherished to read and teach the bible despite being an extraordinary woman.

‘’She was my great counselor whenever I get stressed up with national duties I could run to her for consultation and advice before I leave home for work. Now she’s no more’’Musenero stated as she became emotional.

She praised her husband Mr. Masanza for being such an exceptional husband who took good care of her mother when she was in sierra Leon fighting Ebola.

The minister used the same function to launch the book titled ‘’Lessons from my mother’’ as a Foundation in memory of her contributions.

The chief mourner Hon. Jeniffer Namuyangu, the Minister of State, in charge of Bunyoro Affair who doubles as the Kibuku district woman Member of Parliament described the late as a peacemaker who imparted the spirit of resilience to her children.

She urged residents to cooperate with Musenero to enable her accomplish her dream for the people of Bugwere and the country at large.

The third Bukedi Diocese Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa who led the requiem mass asked the orphans to remain in the three pillars of faith, hope and love.

The bishop decried security excesses to religious leaders calling upon government to recognize them as one of essential workers whose movements should not be restricted.

Egesa who’s also the chairperson of peace and stability in the 46 eastern districts of Uganda thanked President Museveni for appointing two daughters of the soil to help him steer the country for the next five years.