First son and Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has dismissed rumours declaring him dead.

On weekend, social media was awash with rumours that his father, President Yoweri Museveni had fallen critically ill and flown to Germany for further treatment.

However, this later turned out to be false after Museveni presided over launching of the World Health Summit Regional Meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo, on Sunday.

This, however, didn’t stop some social media users from cooking up more unfounded rumours.

Another section of social media users later turned guns to first son, Muhoozi with claims that he had contracted Covid-19 and was very ill while others announced him dead.

Today, On his official Twitter account (@mKainerugaba), Muhoozi came out to debunk the death rumors, declaring himself very well.

Some friends of mine like @kasujja told me that some enemies were declaring me dead, or very ill from Covid-19. I'm very well. This is the third time in my military career that enemies are claiming I'm dead. The funny thing is every time they do that Almighty God blesses me more. pic.twitter.com/wP6x77oplv — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) June 28, 2021

He noted, this is not the first time the people he termed as his ‘enemies’ have announced him ill or dead.

On Thursday last week, Muhoozi who previously served as the Special Forces Commander was appointed Commander of Land Forces and replaced by Brig Peter Chandia who had been his deputy.

Muhoozi is expected to assume his new responsibilities this week.