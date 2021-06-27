The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has urged the government to empower LCs to lead the process of developing a list of vulnerable people in their areas, across the country.

The remarks come days after the government said that this time round, it will send mobile money to the vulnerable group of people but the criteria it intends to use to identify these group has been questioned.

Unlike the previous relief aid, government this time will disburse cash rather than dry rations, as the latter did not work previously and at least 500,000 homes will benefit from the government stimulus fund for Covid-19 which is meant to sustain the vulnerable.

In a statement ANT said it agreed with the government that mobile money is a good and quick option but the process must be transparent questioning the criteria guiding the selection of these vulnerable people per village.

“We urge government to empower LCs to lead the process of developing a list of vulnerable people in their areas,” the party stated.

According to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, people with mobile phones are required not to have received more than Shs500,000 via a mobile money transaction before, while those without mobile phones will receive their money through a voucher.

“We call on government to act, rather than wait for people to register their phone numbers. The urgent need is food. Otherwise, this lockdown too will be a complete failure just as the first one, and lead to more deaths caused by hunger and Covid-19,”the party noted.

The party suggested that priority should be given to lactating mothers, households with terminally ill caregivers, child headed households and households of people with disabilities.