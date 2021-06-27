Hatmah Nalugwa

Have you been trying to make chapatis, but then end up disappointed because they don’t come out so well?

Oh dear, stress no more! Here is that perfect recipe for soft layered chapatis, from Hatmahz Kitchen!

Ingredients

500 grams of All-purpose flour (sifted to remove any lumps)

100 grams of All-purpose flour (for kneading and dusting)

300 ml of warm water

2 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup butter/oil

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt and mix thoroughly.

Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a small saucepan and pour the oil evenly on the flour mixture. Proceed to mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon till the oil cools down.

After that, rub the flour mixture between your hands for a few minutes to form light breadcrumbs.

Now, add the water a little at a time, mixing with your hands until you have a slightly sticky dough.

Meanwhile, cover and rest the dough for 10 minutes. This step will dramatically ease the kneading process.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead for about 10 to 15 minutes or until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Proceed to transfer the dough in a lightly grease a bowl, cover and set aside for about 10 to 20 minutes. It will allow the gluten to relax and make it easier to roll out.

Turn the dough to a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into eight equal parts and shape each piece into a ball.

Roll out each dough ball into a circle and brush the entire surface with some melted butter/oil.

After that, sprinkle some all-purpose flour on the rolled out dough and fold it as you would fold up a mat. Go ahead and roll the mat-like-dough into a coil and tuck up the end in the middle of the loop.

Cover the coiled balls with a cling film or a clean kitchen towel and leave to rest for about 10 minutes. This will make the dough easier to roll out.

On a lightly floured surface, roll each coiled ball out into a flat round shape.

Heat a frying pan on medium heat, lay the chapati on the pan and cook for a few seconds until the surface forms bubbles. Flip the chapati on the other side and lightly oil the top surface with butter/oil.

Flip again and fry the oiled side while lightly oiling the top part. At this point, the chapati will start puffing up. Use a flat spatula to press the chapati to the skillet gently. Flip for the last time and fry for another few seconds until the chapati develops light golden brown spots on both sides.

Please Note;-

Don´t add much flour while kneading the dough because the chapati will be tough.