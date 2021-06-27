Police in Rukiga district have started investigating circumstances under which a 70-year-old man was killed by his daughter for allegedly beating the mother.

The incident according to Elly Matte, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, happened at Buzoba cell, Butale ward, Muhanga town council in Rukiga district and was reported by Fred Angwasibwe, the LCI chairperson for Buzoba village.

“It is alleged that the deceased, David Rwakisarara,70 picked a fight with his wife a one Queen Christine aged 65 years old and injured her on the forehead and on the nose. She was then rushed to Goodwill clinic in Muhanga by a boda boda rider for medical attention,” Matte said.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson, Rwakisarara remained home nursing minor injuries on the hand and ear after the fight with the wife, but little did he know that the daughter was coming after him.

“It’s further alleged that the daughter, only identified as Loyce remained home and was later joined by others who are not yet identified, attacked him and lynched him to death.”

Matte said Police from Rukiga Central Police Station visited the scene, body taken for postmortem, exhibits got and three suspects arrested to aid in investigations.

Domestic violence

Acts of domestic violence have been on the rise in several parts of the country over the years but the matter was exacerbated by the onset of the Covid lockdown according to police.

Police say that domestic violence became more pervasive during the COVID-19 lockdown because a lot of people lost their jobs and were frustrated as a result.

Additionally, partners and co-habitants were locked up together and had no money to cater for their families and on the other side, women bore the brunt because they relied on their partners to provide for the family.

With the onset of yet another lockdown in the country, domestic violence cases are expected to go up.