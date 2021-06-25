The United Kingdom has added Uganda to its red list, blocking entry of travellers from Uganda after what they have called a COVID-19 risk assessment.

According to a letter from the British High Commission dated June 24, 2021, travellers that have been in or passed through Uganda in last 10 days will be refused entry into the U.K, effective June 30, 2021.

The ban however does not include British/Irish national, or people who have residence rights in the U.K.

“Following a review of the latest scientific evidence pertaining to the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 variants, UK Ministers took the decision on 24 June 2021 to add Uganda to the red list of border measures, implementation will take effect at 04:00 on Tuesday 29th June,” the letter reads in part.

The commission however was quick to add that the measures are temporary and will be kept under review – time to time.

“The travel restrictions will only remain in place whilst the level of risk is assessed to justify these measures.”

The U.K now joins United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Rwanda among the countries that have placed travel restrictions on travellers from Uganda.

Uganda is currently grappling with a devastating second wave of the pandemic, which has affected the young and old alike with at least five virus variants spreading.

Uganda is currently on day seven of a 42 day lockdown instituted by the president.

Other African countries added to the red list by the U.K include Eritrea and Tunisia.