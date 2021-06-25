Ugandans living in California under their umbrella organization, the Ugandan Community Organization in California — (UCOC) will Saturday, June 26, 2021 go to the polls to elect their community leaders.

The elections will be held at Jalliz Cusine of East Africa, 14747 Kitridge Street, Van Nuys CA 91405 between 9:00AM —6:00PM, local time.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission chairman, Hudson Joloba said only voters registered up to Friday will be allowed to participate in the secret poll.

“All is set for smooth running of the elections process assuring every candidate and community members of a free and fair exercise,”Joloba said.

Candidates

The elections will see Suzan Kwezira return unopposed as UCOC president after Catherine Namara and Florence Ssemanda withdrew from the race

On the other side, Joseph Mbaaga, a co-pastor at Alpha Restoration Ministries Church, one of the largest born-again churches in California will face off with events promoter and social influencer Steven Osito and Ssekajjugo Bukombe, a successful businessman.

Ssekajjugo employs several Ugandans in San Diego City, California.

On the position of secretary, Secretary, the tight competition is between Eric Kabuye Kalungi, an IT expert and Elijah Rukindi Mpuuga, a popular international lawyer and political activist whereas Cosmos Ojara, a pilot and IT security expert is vying for the position of association treasurer.

The candidates will have a town hall debate later today and also hold their last campaigns.

About UCOC