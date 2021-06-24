Uganda National Roads Authority is looking for a motorist who rammed into the toll gate at Kampala-Expressway, and damaged it.

A mini bus driven by an errant motorist failed to brake at one of the toll gates, ramming into it and damaging it completely.

Officials at UNRA say they have impounded the mini bus but the driver escaped the scene to evade arrest.

“It’s impounded already, the driver escaped but we wait for the owner to report. The law is clear, damage, pay for the damages,” UNRA official stated.

Contractors of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway blamed the various accidents on the road on recklessness by the motorists and the failure by most drivers to read and respect road signs.

According to UNRA, 10 in 15 drivers admitted they did not bother reading road signs on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.