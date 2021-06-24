At least 250 students at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) have decried the abrupt lockdown that hindered them from going home.

The University leadership has now asked the government to consider them as vulnerable and offer relief to help them overcome the challenges that have come with the lockdown.

MUBS guild president, Ogwang Robinson, told Nile Post that both national and international students have been affected in the same measure.

Ogwang said some of these were not able to return home in time before the lockdown, because they were undergoing internships, at different companies.

“As we talk now, things are getting out of hand and could be worse in the coming days. They have been surviving on their small upkeep, some used to work with small businesses which are now closed and their parents can’t support them,” Ogwang told Nile Post.

Ogwang said that as the student leadership, they have tried to help out and are currently engaging with the MUBS administration to see how they can help the stranded students.

He is however quick to add that they can not do much for them since the financial year is ending and have already sent much of the student leaders’ budget back to the consolidated fund.

“This makes it hard for the school to come in to help, plus the school is completely locked,” Ogwang added.

The guild president now wants Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to consider the stranded students among the vulnerable people who will receive a cash relief package.

“We think the RT. Hon Prime Minister should in her powers, help those who want to get home, and those who can’t get back to their homes should be given urgent attention if possible,” Ogwang told Nile Post.

“Last time (last year’s lockdown) we had students get into prostitution from most of the universities to help them sustain their lives, we would not want this to happen again.”

Ogwang also urged the prime minister to put in place a student’s emergency desk in her office, so that they can be helped on time.