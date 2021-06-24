Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga will be taking her oath of office as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African affairs.

Kadaga was absent as other ministers took oath at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday citing COVID-19 protocols.

According to official information, Kadaga arrived at the premises but was unable to access it since she could not produce the results of her COVID-19 test.

The former speaker, however, will be taking the oath of office in the presence of President Museveni at Nakasero State Lodge on Thursday morning.

“President Museveni will tomorrow (Thursday) at 12:00 pm preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga as the new 1st Deputy Premier and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs at State Lodge Nakasero,” a statement from Linda Nabusayi, the Presidential Press Secretary reads.

The event is expected to start at midday.