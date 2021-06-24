President Museveni has declared tomorrow, Friday a public holiday but also a national day for prayers after a rise in Coronavirus infections in the country.

Uganda has recorded 74260 Covid infections and 752 deaths since March last year but in the last one month, the number of infections have increased by 17 folds whereas the number of deaths has also more than doubled.

However, according to President Museveni, Friday will be a public holiday to enable the country hold prayers to seek for God’s intervention in the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The prayers will be held at State House Entebbe at mid-day but the leaders of the various religious denominations will lead the prayers via zoom.

According to a message from State House, Pastor Robert Kayanja will represent the Born Again Christians from Lubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, Seventh-day Adventist Uganda Union, Kireka hill, Lubaga Cathedral, St, Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona for the Orthodox, All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero for Protestants and the Gadhafi National Mosque, Old Kampala for the Muslim faithful.

The president has used powers given to the President of Uganda by Section 2(2) of the Public Holidays Act to declare tomorrow a public holiday.

Members of the public have been asked to attend to prayers from their homes through radios, TVs and social media channels that will relay the prayers live.

The development comes a week after President Museveni imposed a total lockdown of the country for 42 days as a measure to control the spread of the virus.

“The strategy is to prevent these infections so that we have few infected people if at all. The situation can be managed by minimizing the number of infections and give urgent care for the severely ill,” Museveni said last week.