President Museveni will today preside over the swearing in of the newly-appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, State House announced yesterday.

Kadaga was supposed to take her oath in the swearing-in ceremony that took place on June 21 at Kololo ceremonial grounds, however she didn’t attend the function because she was self-isolating.

Also due to Covid-19, Kadaga did not personally appear before the parliamentary appointments committee, but via zoom.

Other Ministers who didn’t take their oath included; Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency; Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney-General; the minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa; Foreign Affairs State Minister in Charge of Regional Affairs, John Mulimba; the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees, Hilary Onek; Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and Dr. Monica Musenero the Minister in the Office of the President.

Others were: Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatization and Investment); the Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care) Margaret Muhanga; the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)Huda Olaro; Fred Kyakulaga, the minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture); Henry Okello Oryem, the minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) and Victoria Rusoke, the Minister of State for Local Government.