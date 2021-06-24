The first cultural leader of the Bagwere, His Highness Balamu Mubala Samuku Pangholi has cleared the air on his alleged death reports.

‘’I want to be categorically and absolutely clear that I have not yet died as people are telling around such information should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves’’ Mubala told the Nile post on phone today,

Last evening the news broke out on different social media outlets that Mubala 75, had succumbed to the covid 19 pandemic which is currently ravaging the country.

This incident plunged the region in total agony following the death of Eunice Logose Shaine 81, mother to Senior Presidential Advisor on Epidemics who doubles as the minister-designate in charge of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the Office of the President Dr. Monica Musenero, Former minister and electoral commissioner, Dr Thomas Sisye Kiryapawo, Former district Khadi greater Pallisa Sheik Abubakar Sempira among others.

A resident of Namawando village in Kibuku town council, Kibuku district from Balalaka-Bengoma Clan, he was elected the Bag­were cul­tural leader in 2006 Taking over from elderly Pa­pako­molo.

Former Secretary Uganda Land Commission between 2005-2011, Mubala further denied reports that he was ailing and bed-ridden adding that the stories were probably masterminded by ill-willed people.

“They said I am dead but I am seated and talking to you now on phone, I needed to go to television stations and radios to explain that I am not dead because I am receiving calls from all over the country and America,” a jolly Mubala said.

“I have not been sick, neither tested positive for covid 19, except my wife who tested positive but we isolated here at home treated and she cured and now doing her normal duties’ ’he said.

Mubala, a close friend to President Museveni says no ‘rice grower’ has the audacity to announce his death adding that he doesn’t know the motive behind it.

However, he quickly added that a section of Bagwere mainly from the Balangira clan want him dead over the leadership wrangle of who will be the next person to fill in the vacant position of Owa Ikumbania Wa Bugwere cultural institution during the forthcoming elections.

‘’I am a heavyweight here in Bugwere, I am educated, my children too are educated and working abroad, I have land, posh house and money now some of my jealousy Bagwere want me dead, I didn’t surrender my throne to anyone it was instead high jacked by Late John Crizestom Wayabire’’ Mubala roared.

Currently, Bugwere is embroiled in clan wrangles on who will replace the fallen cultural leader of the institution, Bishop John Crizestom Wayabire, who succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7 at Entebbe b Hospital and buried on February 20 at his ancestral home in Kenkebu, Kibuku District.

Following the feud, The Elders’ Council of the Bugwere Cultural Institution resolved to set up a constitutional review committee ahead of the forthcoming election of a new cultural leader.

The 14-member committee was tasked, among others, to scrutinize and propose amendments to some articles in the constitution that are deemed unfavorable.

Some of the candidates, who have picked interest to replace the late leader include, Mr. Joshua Wilberforce Musimami from Balameri clan, Mr. Geoffrey Wayabire Son of the fallen Ikumbania from Bakatikoko-Abanamwera clan, and Balamu Mubala Samuku Pangoli who says he wants to reclaim his chair.