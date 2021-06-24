The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended domestic tourism for the period of the lockdown.

In a new set of guidelines released by the ministry on Thursday evening, only licensed tour operators, carrying foreign tourists will be accorded stickers to move during the period of the lockdown.

“Domestic tourism is suspended for the lockdown period,” the ministry guided in a statement.

While addressing the press on the new guidelines, Katushabe Winston, the commissioner transport safety and regulation at the works ministry said that registered tour operators can still transport foreign tourists, but under strict guidelines.

“Only registered and licensed tourist vehicles will be allowed to move and they will move directly to their destinations and designated places. The driver/guide will have a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours,” Katushabe said.

Katushabe said that the driver and the tourists must have proper identification, passports and travel documents of the whole journey.

The guest will also be expected to move with their COVID-19 vaccination cards and or PCR test results taken within 48 hours.

“Breach of any of these guidelines will lead to cancellation of the sticker, the sticker will be cancelled and company suspended,” Katushabe said.

Katushabe said that the ministry of works and the Uganda Tourism Board will work together to see that licensed tour companies get their travel stickers in time.

Uganda is currently on day 6 of a 42 days lockdown that was announced by the president as a measure of curbing the surge in Covid-19 infections.