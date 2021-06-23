Mulago hospital, through the Ministry of Health, has announced that it is seeking to recruit more staff to help reinforce the existing personnel in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

In an advert by the Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine, the ministry seeks to recruit four special grade medical officers, 10 medical officers, 20 nursing officers or senior nursing assistant officers and 22 assistant nursing officers.

“Uganda has graduated into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with a sharp increase in the number of asymptomatic, severe, and critical cases as well as a significant change in the disease profile. This requires adequate resources both human and financial contain the spread and to save lives,” Dr.Atwine said in the advert.

“The Ministry of Health with support from the World Health Organisation and the World Alliance for Lung and Intensive Care Medicine in Uganda, therefore, invites applications from suitably qualified applicants to fill the vacant posts.”

The 56 health workers with a specialty in intensive care will be employed by government on a temporary basis of three months according to the advert.

The health workers will fill vacancies in Mulago National Referral Hospital and Kiruddu National Referral Hospital and the Namboole Covid treatment centre.

According to the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, the ICU capacity in the entire country needs to be stepped up immediately to contain the situation which has seen so many emergencies overwhelm the health system

“The medical fraternity is facing challenges of managing overwhelming emergencies without sufficient resources and highly motivated teams.”

The development comes at a time when the country battles with the second wave of the deadly pandemic which has necessitated a total lockdown of the country so as to contain the situation that seemed to have gone out of hand.

President Museveni last week revealed that the current trend of the virus has seen infections increase by 17 folds.

“Over the past three weeks, the daily number of people testing positive for Corona has increased from less than 100 to now over 1,700. This represents a 17 fold increase in daily cases. As a result, our epidemic curve is now on the steep rise with increased reports of deaths nationwide,” he said.

In the past few weeks, over 200 people have succumbed to the deadly virus since the onset of the second wave of the virus in the country.

Uganda’s total number of accumulated cases stands at 73401 with 714 deaths since March 2020 when the first Covid case was declared in the country.